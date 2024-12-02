Porzingis (rest) will not play Monday against Miami, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Porzingis will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance reasons. Fantasy managers can expect him back Wednesday against Detroit. With Al Horford also resting Monday, Neemias Queta will be a popular streaming option for this four-game slate.
