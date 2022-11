Smart doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's matchup against the Bulls, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Smart missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury, but he's expected to return Monday. Across 14 appearances, the veteran guard has averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.8 minutes per game.