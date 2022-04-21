Smart posted 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three steals and four turnovers in Wednesday's 114-107 Game 2 win in Boston.

Smart's point guard play was a bit sloppy, but his defensive, as usual, was outstanding. The veteran was named the Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday and received his trophy pre-game. He then led a Boston defense that held Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to 8-of-30 shooting from the field. Smart also hit a crazy, shot-clock-expiring, left-handed bank shot late in the fourth quarter to help secure the win. The series now shifts to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday night.