Smart generated 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals with zero turnovers over 30 minutes in Thursday's 120-108 Game 1 road win.

Smart was a big part of a furious fourth quarter comeback that led the Celtics to victory. During that run, Smart drained two key three-pointers. The second one occurred with 1:44 left and sealed the Boston victory. Maybe most impressive, though, was Smart's zero turnovers. Boston fans hope Smart can continue his stellar play in Game 2 on Sunday.