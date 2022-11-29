Smart finished with 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, 15 assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 140-105 victory over the Hornets.

Smart matched a season-high mark with 22 points in the contest and recorded a new high-water mark for assists in this one. It's a breath of fresh air for Smart, who hadn't been quite as good since returning from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury earlier this month. Smart won't knock down six three-point shots a night, but he's usually a double-digit scorer and racks up a good number of assists. He's also known for his defensive prowess, earning him additional value from a fantasy perspective.