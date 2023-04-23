Smart (back) participated in Boston's morning shootaround ahead of Sunday's Game 4 against the Hawks, Bobby Manning of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Smart is officially listed as questionable due to a lower back contusion that he suffered in Game 3, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. His official status likely won't be known until closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff, but if Smart is sidelined, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.