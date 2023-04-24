Smart (back) provided 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 victory over the Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Smart was cleared to suit up after initially being listed as questionable with a lower back contusion. The veteran point guard didn't appear to be limited at all as he finished third on the team in scoring behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while playing 29 minutes. Through the first four matchups of the opening-round series, Smart has averaged 17.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.