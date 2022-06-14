Smart registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Monday's 104-94 loss to Golden State in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Smart continued to do well as a scorer, as he has posted at least 18 points in four of the five Finals games thus far. The recently crowned Defensive Player of the Year didn't post any defensive stats Monday, however, and he turned the ball over four times. Smart has made an impact in the series with averages of 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 thefts, but Boston trails 3-2 and is one loss away from elimination heading into Game 6.