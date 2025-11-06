Queta finished with 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 136-107 win over the Wizards.

Queta delivered another strong performance, recording his second double-double of the season. Although his production has been a little inconsistent, Queta's role as the starting center appears guaranteed at this point. Over the first nine games of the season, he is averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals and blocks in 22.9 minutes per game.