Queta is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a non-COVID illness, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta has been a depth option in the frontcourt all season long, but he's in danger of missing Sunday's rivalry matchup against the Knicks due to an illness. A decision on his status will likely be made closer to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET tipoff, but even if he's available, he's not likely to have a big impact in the rotation.