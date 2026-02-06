Vucevic suggested that will come off the bench for his Celtics debut Friday against the Heat, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic has been an established starter in every season of his NBA career other than his rookie campaign with the 76ers in 2011-12. The Celtics' newest addition expressed his excitement Friday in joining his new team and relayed that he expects that his role in Boston will be different from what has been for his career. That suggests that Neemias Queta will remain as the Celtics' starting center for at least the short term, and with Vucevic coming off the bench, that will mean less rotational minutes will be available for the likes of Luka Garza, Amari Williams and Jordan Walsh.