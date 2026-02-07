Vucevic finished Friday's 98-96 win over the Heat with 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 28 minutes.

Vucevic came off the bench in his Celtics debut, a role he hasn't filled since his rookie season with the 76ers during the 2011-12 campaign. The veteran center filled in nicely in his bench role, and while he looked to distribute more than score at times, he still managed to record a double-double while showing his energy on offense with six offensive rebounds. It'll be interesting to see whether Vucevic continues to operate in a reserve role, but if so, he and Payton Pritchard would combine to form a lethal duo off the bench for Boston.