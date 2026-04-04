Vucevic (finger) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Toronto.

Vucevic underwent surgery to stabilize a fracture in his right ring finger in early March, keeping him off the floor for nearly a month. Although he's not a lock to suit up Sunday, the questionable tag suggests he might be back soon. If Vucevic is cleared to play, he'll likely see limited action from off the bench. If that's the case, Luka Garza may still see action behind Neemias Queta.