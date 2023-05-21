Williams will not start Sunday's Game 3 against the Heat.
In an attempt to amp up offensive production, head coach Joe Mazzulla has decided to move Williams back to the bench in favor of teammate Derrick White. Despite making all 11 of his shot attempts over the last two games, Williams' lack of outside shooting and ability to get out in transition makes this move sensible for Boston as they work to turn the series around.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Perfect from field in loss•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Strong in Thursday's start•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Confirmed as starter•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Limited in Game 3 victory•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Quiet night Tuesday•