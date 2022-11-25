Williams (knee) is expected to return by Christmas, Brian Robb of MassLive reports.

Williams has been back on the floor recently, and he was seen dunking in early November. He's progressed to three-on-three sessions, and the next big step will be the center taking part in full-contact five-on-five sessions. Once available, Williams will presumably start off on a minutes limit. From there, Noah Vonleh, Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin should see reduced roles. Grant Williams and Al Horford could even see their minutes tick down.