Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday that Williams (knee) had "no problems at all" after his return to action during Saturday's Game 3 win over the Nets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams returned to action Saturday for the first time since suffering a torn meniscus at the end of March and posted two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes. The star big man came off the bench and was limited as expected, but Udoka's comments suggest that Williams could return to his usual 30 minute per game role during Game 4. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported before Game 3 that if everything went smoothly during Williams' initial return, the expectation was that he'd resume a significant minutes load for Monday's Game 4.