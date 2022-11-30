Williams (knee) went through a scrimmage at the Celtics' shootaround Wednesday morning, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

All along, the Celtics have shied away from placing a firm timetable on Williams' recovery from his latest knee procedure, but the fact that he's able to scrimmage is obviously an encouraging development. Last week, Williams' agent suggested that the big man will be back on the floor sometime before Christmas. With that in mind, Boston will likely begin ramping up Williams' workload with the hope that he's ready to make his 2022-23 debut within the next 3-to-4 weeks.