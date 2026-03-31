Celtics' Ron Harper: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday against Miami, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Harper remains day-to-day after missing Monday's game against Atlanta. His status doesn't carry much weight in fantasy hoops, however.
More News
-
Celtics' Ron Harper: Ruled out with ankle sprain•
-
Celtics' Ron Harper: Iffy for Monday with ankle sprain•
-
Celtics' Ron Harper: Available to return•
-
Celtics' Ron Harper: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Celtics' Ron Harper: Leaves for locker room•
-
Celtics' Ron Harper: Efficient performance off bench•