The Celtics signed Harper to an Exhibit 10 contract on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Harper has played a total of 11 regular-season games in the NBA over the past three seasons, spending time with the Raptors and Pistons. The Rutgers product will have a chance at a fresh start and an opportunity to stay on the NBA level on his new squad, which will be going through a transition year following the injury suffered by superstar Jayson Tatum (Achilles) and the departures of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Harper played well during his time with the Motor City Cruise in the G League during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 44 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.