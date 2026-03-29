Harper exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Hornets due to an apparent right ankle injury, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

With Derrick White (knee) and Jaylen Brown (Achilles) sidelined, Harper entered the rotation and logged 10 minutes before heading back to the locker room with 7:06 remaining in the second quarter. He can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.