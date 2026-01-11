Hauser (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser missed Saturday's loss to the Spurs due to right hamstring tightness, which was his first time on the inactive list this season. If he's unable to shake off his questionable tag Monday, Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez are candidates for increased roles. Over five appearances (four starts) this month, Hauser has averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 three-pointers and 3.2 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per contest.