Hauser (rest) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's season opener against Philadelphia, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After sitting out Boston's preseason finale, Hauser is lined up to return for the season opener. With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) expected to miss most of the year, Hauser has a big opportunity in 2025-26. Over 19 games as a starter in the 2024-25 regular season, Hauser averaged 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 3.3 three-pointers in 29.0 minutes per contest.