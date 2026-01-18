Hauser popped off for 30 points (10-21 FG, 10-21 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers across 30 minutes during Saturday's 132-106 win over the Hawks.

With all 21 of Hauser's shot attempts coming from beyond the arc, he set a new record for most three-point attempts without any two-point attempts, and he also became the only player in Celtics franchise history to have multiple games with double-digit triples. Hauser has been playing well over the past four games, averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 5.5 triples per contest.