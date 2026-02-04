Bassey is set to become an unrestricted free agent when his 10-day contract expires Wednesday.

After signing his 10-day pact with the 76ers on Jan. 26, Bassey didn't appear in any of the team's ensuing six games. Philadelphia could still look to re-sign Bassey to a second 10-day deal ahead of its next game Thursday against the Lakers, though the 76ers will likely wait and see what the roster looks like following the trade deadline before potentially bringing him back.