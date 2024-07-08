The Spurs waived Bassey (knee) on Monday, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bassey's release was a necessity after the team acquired Harrison Barnes via trade and signed Chris Paul. However, the team could look to bring the 23-year-old back if he clears waivers. Bassey's 2023-24 season was cut short in December by a torn ACL, but he made 19 appearances prior and averaged 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks across 10.8 minutes per game.