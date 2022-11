Brown posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 win over Maine.

Brown scored in double figures for the third time and grabbed a season-high 10 boards en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Across six appearances, the 25-year-old has averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.