Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available for Sunday
Bogdanovic (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Bogdanovic, who has been sidelined since late December, is no longer on the injury report following a successful rehab stint practicing in the G League. It will be interesting to see how he fits into the rotation with Jordan Miller breaking out in Los Angeles.