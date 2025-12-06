default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bogdanovic (hip) is probable to play Saturday versus the Timberwolves, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Bogdanovic will be returning from an eight-game stint on the sidelines Saturday night, so he'll likely have some minutes restrictions in his first game back. His return could result in fewer minutes for Nicolas Batum and Cam Christie.

More News