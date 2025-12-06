Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hip) is probable to play Saturday versus the Timberwolves, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Bogdanovic will be returning from an eight-game stint on the sidelines Saturday night, so he'll likely have some minutes restrictions in his first game back. His return could result in fewer minutes for Nicolas Batum and Cam Christie.
