Bogdanovic (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

A left hip contusion will cause Bogdanovic to miss a fourth consecutive game, and his next chance to return is Saturday against the Mavericks. Cam Christie, Kobe Sanders and Nicolas Batum will continue to see more playing time in Bogdanovic's absence.

