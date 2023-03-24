Hyland amassed 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 victory over the Thunder.

With Paul George (knee) missing his first game since late January, many fantasy managers were anxious to see who might step up for the Clippers to try to replace his production. Hyland filled that role well Thursday, finishing third on the team in scoring and tying for the lead in assists. His 26 minutes were particularly promising given that Hyland hadn't gotten off the bench in any of Los Angeles' previous seven contests. The second-year guard has shown in the past that he can score in bunches when given the opportunity, and he could get that chance moving forward with George expected to miss multiple weeks.