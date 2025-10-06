Beal (knee) scrimmaged with the team Monday and expects to be healthy for the start of the regular season, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

It doesn't sound like there's any urgency for Beal to play during Los Angeles' preseason, as Linn notes Beal won't suit up for Thursday's preseason opener, but the guard's participation in Monday's session is encouraging. Given that the veteran guard could be restricted from exhibition action, the likes of Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers and Jordan Miller could see extended run during the preseason.