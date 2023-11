The Clippers signed Theis on Friday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After hardly seeing any playing time in Indiana, Theis and the Pacers were able to agree to a contract buyout earlier in the week. Now, the veteran big man will likely serve as the backup center to Ivica Zubac in Los Angeles, with Mason Plumlee (knee) out for an extended period. Theis is expected to be available for Friday's game versus the Rockets.