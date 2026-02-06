Clippers' Darius Garland: Not playing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe/recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Garland was acquired by the Clippers on Tuesday in exchange for James Harden. The former has been also been recovering from a Grade 1 big right toe sprain, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be available to make his Clippers debut against the Timberwolves on Sunday.
More News
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Traded to LAC•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another absence coming•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed out for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Diagnosed with right toe sprain•