Garland (toe/recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Garland was acquired by the Clippers on Tuesday in exchange for James Harden. The former has been also been recovering from a Grade 1 big right toe sprain, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be available to make his Clippers debut against the Timberwolves on Sunday.