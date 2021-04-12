Cousins has appeared in only two of the Clippers' four games since signing a 10-day deal with the team, playing 14 total minutes while compiling 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and four turnovers.

Fantasy managers that picked Cousins up hoping that the four-time All-Star might be rejuvenated by the move to the championship-contending Clippers can probably abandon the dream now. Even though Serge Ibaka (back) remains without a clear target date for a return, Cousins hasn't been able to capture a consistent role in head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation. Ivica Zubac should remain locked into big minutes as the starting center while Ibaka is sidelined, leaving Cousins and Patrick Patterson to fill limited backup roles behind Zubac depending on which player matches up better with the opposition.