Jones (knee) has progressed to going through 5-on-5 work, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jones is nearing his return from a sprained MCL, as going through 5-on-5 work is typically the final step in the rehab process. Jones will likely have heavy minutes restrictions in his first few games back, but once he's fully up to speed, he could chip away at Jordan Miller's minutes.

