Eubanks totaled one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) across seven minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Eubanks made his third appearance in the club's first-round series loss to the Nuggets on Saturday. He averaged 1.3 points across 4.7 minutes per game in the opening round. The big man was traded from Utah to Los Angeles on Feb. 1, where he saw a significant decline in playing time. Eubanks appeared in 61 regular-season games (four starts) during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 blocks across 12.2 minutes per game.