Jackson ended Wednesday's 119-94 win over Toronto with 12 points (6-6 FG), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.

Jackson enjoyed seeing over 20 minutes off the bench just for the third time since the beginning of March, but he made the most of the opportunity. Jackson has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, but his limited role off the bench certainly compromises his fantasy appeal, even if he's making the most of the limited opportunities he's had.