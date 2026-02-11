Jackson played the final 5:28 of Tuesday's 102-95 loss to the Rockets, finishing with five points (2-2 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound.

Cleared to play for the first time since being acquired from the Pacers last Thursday, Jackson wasn't part of the rotation while the game was competitive, as he didn't check into the game until Houston built a 13-point lead just over halfway into the final quarter. The Clippers appear set to prioritize Brook Lopez and Yanic Konan Niederhauser ahead of Jackson at center for the time being.