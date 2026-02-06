site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Ruled out for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jackson (trade pending) won't play Friday in Sacramento, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The trade sending Jackson to Los Angeles won't be finalized in time for Friday's game, so he won't be available. Jackson will likely make his Clippers' debut Sunday versus the Timberwolves.
