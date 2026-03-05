Jackson accumulated 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 win over the Pacers.

With Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) out for the Clippers' next two games, Jackson is set to handle the No. 2 center gig behind starter Brook Lopez. The 18 minutes were Jackson's most since he joined the team at the trade deadline, but the big man will still struggle to see enough playing time to warrant streaming attention in most leagues.