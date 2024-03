Zubac (illness) is listed as questionable to face the Timberwolves on Sunday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac was seen traveling with the rest of the Clippers for this upcoming three-game road trip, so that's certainly a step in the right direction after he missed the previous two contests. If deemed available to play Sunday, he should enter the starting lineup right away in order to battle in the paint with Minnesota's twin towers, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.