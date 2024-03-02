Zubac (illness) won't play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Zubac will miss his second straight game Friday, but he said that his condition is improving, which bodes well for his chances of playing in Sunday's game against Minnesota. Daniel Theis and Mason Plumlee will likely be asked to step up in Zubac's absence Friday.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Added to injury report•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Records double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Remaining on minutes restriction•