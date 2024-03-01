Zubac (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Zubac sat out Wednesday's game due to an illness, which resulted in Daniel Theis drawing the start with Mason Plumlee and P.J. Tucker becoming more involved in the rotation. It'll be more of the same if he's out again Friday, but we'll have a better idea on his status following shootaround.
