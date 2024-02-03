Zubac (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus Miami, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Clippers slapped a four-week timetable on Zubac back on Jan. 16, but their starting center appears to be way ahead of schedule. Mason Plumlee has been holding down the fort at center in Zubac's absence with Daniel Theis soaking up the backup minutes. If Zubac does get the green light to return, he'll likely have restrictions early on.