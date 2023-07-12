Preston tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 83-74 Summer League win over the Clippers.

Preston led his team in assists and tied Kobe Brown and Kenneth Lofton with a game-high 10 rebounds in Wednesday's win. Preston made just 14 appearances for the Clippers in 2022-23 but has been the team's starting point guard throughout the Summer League.