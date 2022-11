Preston will be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Preston averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 assists across 10 G League games, but he'll return to the NBA squad to provide backcourt depth with John Wall (rest), Luke Kennard (ankle), Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) all out. Preston has played in only one NBA game this season, missing his lone shot attempt across three minutes against the Suns on Oct. 23.