Collins (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Collins will shed his questionable tag and return to action after missing Sunday's win over Detroit due to an illness. The 28-year-old forward has been a mainstay in the starting lineup since Nov. 10, and he has averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.0 minutes per game across 10 outings during December. Nicolas Batum will likely see his minutes dip with Collins available.