The Clippers recalled Primo from the G League's Ontario Clippers on Sunday.
Primo and Kobe Brown were recalled from the G League ahead of Sunday's game against the Kings while Paul George (knee) was sidelined, but neither player saw any minutes in the Clippers' 123-107 loss.
