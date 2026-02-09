Leonard amassed 41 points (14-30 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 victory over the Timberwolves.

Leonard reached the 40-point threshold for the third time in 39 appearances this season. He put together a polished shooting line, highlighted by five treys, his best performance from downtown since Jan. 14. Leonard also impressed on the defensive end by racking up four steals for the third time in his last 12 games.