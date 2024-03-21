Leonard amassed 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 victory over Portland.

Leonard did a majority of his damage in the third period, when he dropped 17 points to help Los Angeles build an insurmountable lead. The star forward also excelled defensively throughout the contest, as his four thefts marked his highest total since March 4. Leonard's average of 23.8 points per game is identical to the mark he posted last season, and he's been similarly up to his high standards with averages of 6.0 boards, 3.6 dimes, 2.1 triples, 1.7 steals and shooting percentages of 52.6 percent from the field and 88.8 percent from the stripe through 62 contests.